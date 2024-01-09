Don’t Condone Acts Of Political Intolerance – NCCE

Kathleen Addy (M) with some stakeholders

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians not to condone any acts of political intolerance ahead of the December 7 election in order to sustain the peace and security of the country as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy, who made this known at a press conference to commemorate Ghana’s Constitution Day yesterday in Accra, said the year will be a test case on the country’s level of political and religious tolerance hence an opportunity to Ghanaians to affirm political maturity to forge ahead for national cohesion.

January 7 is observed as a public holiday to mark the annual Constitutional Day.

She said “In 2024, we urge citizens not to condone acts of political intolerance, political vindictiveness, politics of insults, political violence, personal attacks, undermining state Institutions mandated to oversee elections, civic education and the promotion of peace in this country”.

She also called on political parties to put Ghana first in their engagement with voters focusing on issue based campaign that would offer solutions that project national values, campaigns devoid of provoking religious and cultural tensions as well as issues that will improve the living conditions of people.

Madam Addy also bemoaned the alarming rate at which most electorates are induced with money for votes during elections citing examples of some studies conducted by the CDD where people have to spend over $700,000 in order to win parliamentary elections.

According to her, the practice represents an existential threat to the country’s well being and individual citizens and the greatest factor undermining the country’s democracy.

She explained that though democracy creates a system where the best will emerge to lead in any endeavour, copious amounts of money displayed in today’s politics distorts the system and skews it in favour of those who have or could raise money.

“Thus excluding a significant number of otherwise qualified citizens from contesting for political leadership. In the situation like ours where regulations around money in politics are either non-existent, weak or poorly enforced, we stand the risk of attracting very dark and bad money into the judicial system,” she added.

She, therefore, asked Ghanaians to be interested in how politics were financed in order not to sell their vote and compromise on their conscience.

She noted that though the Commission was mandated by law to educate citizens on their responsibilities among others, civic education is a shared responsibility which required all to work together to unite and consolidate the gains towards progressively implementing the principles and laws enshrined in the constitution.

Also present at the year-long celebration on the theme “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved” were representatives from the National Peace Council, Christian Council of Ghana, Catholic Bishops Conference, the Church of Pentecost, Office of the National Chief Imam, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) among several others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah