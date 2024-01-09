Special Prosecutor Makes Appearance In Cecilia Dapaah’s Case

In a surprising move, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng made a personal appearance in court for the case involving his office and former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Typically, the Special Prosecutor is represented by other lawyers, making his presence in court today unexpected.

Prior to the case being called, Kissi Agyebeng engaged in a brief conversation with the Director of Prosecutions, Dr. Isidore Tufour, and lawyers representing Madam Dapaah.

The details of their conversation were not disclosed.

During an interview on Citi TV’s The Point of View, Kissi Agyebeng shed light on the rationale behind his office’s decision to investigate the missing sum of money belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.

He explained that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) became involved after the Attorney General initiated a case against Dapaah’s domestic staff for the missing money.

The OSP collaborated with the Attorney General to investigate the source of over $1 million and other valuables stolen from the former minister’s residence in Ablemkpe.

“Our perspective was to look at the source of this money and where it was coming from, as such a large sum of money was found in a public officer’s house,” stated Agyebeng.

He further clarified that the Attorney General’s case actually supports and enhances the OSP’s investigation.

The two entities are working towards a comprehensive solution by simultaneously tracing the stolen money and investigating its source.

The case, which came to light in July 2023, involved two house helps of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, who were alleged to have stolen millions of Ghana Cedis. After the story broke, Dapaah resigned from her position as Minister, and the OSP conducted a search at her residence.

The presence of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng in court today marks a significant development in this ongoing case. As the proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the investigation will unfold and what further revelations may come to light.

By Vincent Kubi