Don’t Dilute Pentecostal Identity – Wengam To Lecturers

Rev. Stephen Wengam

Lecturers of Assemblies of God, Ghana Theological and Missions Seminary (AGTMS) have been meeting in Accra on strategies to maintain their spiritual solidity and enhance their intellectual capacity.

The programme was facilitated by Africa’s Hope, a US-based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam called on the participants to invest in their personal development, and not “lose sight of deep spirituality which is a core part of our Pentecostal distinctiveness.”

He bemoaned “a trend where Pentecostal scholars, in their bid to bridge the knowledge gap, are beginning to play down on spirituality, especially, prayer.”

Rev. Wengam explained that Assemblies of God, Ghana chose as its theme for 2025, “Pray Without Ceasing For Supernatural Manifestations (1 Thessalonians 5:17),” to help correct this anomaly.

The General Superintendent emphasised that “lecturers cannot give what you do not have,” adding that the future security of the Pentecost distinctiveness largely depends on them.