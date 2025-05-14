Railway Workers Threaten Strike

Some members of the Railway Workers Union

The Railway Workers Union yesterday threatened to halt all operations if the Ghana Railway Company Limited does not pay their outstanding seven-month salary arrears.

The workers, put at over seven hundred, disclosed that the situation has left many of them in financial distress.

According to the Union, since the change in government, the situation of workers of the company has worsened.

Franklin Cobbinah, the Branch Secretary of the Accra Division of the Union, speaking to the media, described the situation as critical and requiring intervention from government.

“For the past seven months, we have not been paid. Anytime you ask, nobody is willing to volunteer information to you.

“We have tried to calm the workers down. Now, we can’t control them anymore. So, as workers, we are demanding our seven months’ salary from our management,” he stated.

When the railway workers down their tools, it will affect thousands of workers commuting between Accra and Tema.