Mahama Must Demonstrate Leadership – NPP

Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to “demonstrate leadership” by taking immediate and decisive action against his appointee, Sammy Gyamfi, following the circulation of a video that shows the Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) distributing bundles of U.S. dollar notes to self-styled evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, also known as Nana Agradaa.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Accra, NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, described the incident as a test of President Mahama’s credibility and commitment to the code of conduct he unveiled just a week ago for his appointees.

“President Mahama must act swiftly and decisively. Anything less than that would amount to a betrayal of the very principles he claimed to stand for—integrity, decency, and incorruptibility,” Nana Boakye declared.

According to him, Sammy Gyamfi has violated multiple laws, including the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723), by engaging in unlicensed dealings in foreign currency. The act, he said, undermines public trust and contradicts the code of conduct President Mahama launched to guide the behaviour of his appointees.

“Section 1.2 of the President’s own code demands that appointees manage their personal affairs in a manner that can withstand the closest public scrutiny. What Sammy Gyamfi did was a clear breach of that code,” he noted.

Nana Boakye emphasised that beyond the legal infractions, the public optics of an appointee splashing foreign currency in the current economic climate send the wrong signal, especially from the head of an institution mandated to support the strength of the Ghana Cedi through gold reserves.

Crisis of Confidence and Credibility

The NPP questioned the President’s commitment to ethical governance, especially in the face of mounting controversies. The party described Sammy Gyamfi’s public use of dollars as a direct contradiction of his role as CEO of GoldBod, an institution tasked with ensuring the stability of the Ghanaian currency.

“How can the very man charged with strengthening the Cedi be seen openly displaying his preference for the U.S. dollar? It shows a complete lack of confidence in our local currency,” Nana Boakye argued.

He further disclosed that Mr. Gyamfi enjoys a generous compensation package, including a GH¢1.5 million annual salary, two official vehicles with 3,000 litres of fuel monthly, a USD 10,000 airfare allowance, USD 2,000 per diem, full medical cover for his family, and other executive perks—benefits meant to support his role in safeguarding the economy.

‘What Has Changed?’ – NPP Calls Out Hypocrisy

Highlighting what it termed Sammy Gyamfi’s hypocrisy, the NPP recalled his past criticisms of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, and the Chief Justice over similar dollar-related issues. Boakye said it is ironic that Mr. Gyamfi now finds himself at the centre of a controversy he once condemned.

“He called for resignations over unaccounted foreign currency and criticised the judiciary for paying for travel in dollars. By his own standard, he must resign and face investigations,” he stated.

Concerns Over Governance Practices

The NPP also raised concerns about the blurred lines between party and state within the NDC administration, accusing the Mahama-led government of ignoring best practices in governance. The party cited several NDC executives who continue to hold key government positions while retaining party roles—something the NPP said it avoided during its time in office through strict internal directives.

“This is about more than Sammy Gyamfi. There is a wider issue of ethical violations and conflicts of interest in the current administration. It’s time for the President to show true leadership,” Nana Boakye stated.

Attorney General Also Under Scrutiny

The NPP press conference also referenced bribery allegations levelled against Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, who was accused by Gomoa Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, of soliciting GH¢500,000 to influence parliamentary appointments. Although denied by Dr. Ayine, the NPP says the matter further underscores the need for President Mahama to restore public confidence by taking bold actions.

Conclusion

The NPP’s National Organiser reiterated the party’s call for President Mahama to take immediate steps to sack Sammy Gyamfi, investigate the source of his wealth, and end the practice of allowing politically active individuals to hold sensitive government positions.

“This is the President’s moment. The nation is watching, and the world is watching. He must rise to the occasion or risk reducing his code of conduct to mere political rhetoric,” Nana Boakye concluded.

The NPP reaffirmed its commitment to democratic accountability and good governance, urging Ghanaians to remain vigilant and demand transparency from all public officials, regardless of party affiliation.

By Ernest Kofi Adu