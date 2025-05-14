Empowering Amputees: Valeria Adzatia’s Journey With Smiles Of Hope

Smiles of Hope monthly meetings with amputees at Kaneshie

“I STARTED the Small Smiles of Hope organization after meeting someone abroad who was asking how to live beyond amputation. Having myself amputated in Ghana, I began to wonder why, in the USA, where resources and information are readily available; this person was still seeking advice on living with an amputation.

It made me reflect on the situation back home in Ghana. Who is supporting amputees there? “Who is answering the questions of those newly faced with amputation?” says Valeria Adzatia, Founder of Smiles of Hope Organization.

Smiles of Hope has impacted over 1,000 amputees through peer support, counseling, and skills training programmes in areas like detergent making, beads crafting, and agribusiness. The organization has also secured fair compensation for over 30 individuals and provided legal support.

“I feel happy and fulfilled knowing that I have turned my own experience of amputation into a means to help many others. A lot of people look up to us, and I remember the feeling of going through it alone at such a young age (at just 7 years old). I often asked my parents many questions about amputation and how it felt,” she added.

Eric Gaba, who nominated Valeria for the MTN Heroes of Change award noted that for a long time, persons with physical disabilities, especially amputees, have found it difficult to find expression within society.

“Valeria is a typical example. As an amputee, she decided to champion a cause that provides a conducive environment for colleague amputees to share their lived experiences while encouraging one another,” he said.

Eric Gaba added that she organised over 100 amputee peer support programmes, which attracted over 400 amputees. Emphasising that another unique thing Valeria also does is to engage the caregivers of the amputees because the challenges faced by an amputee also extend to their family and friends (shared stigmatisation).

Eric Gaba mentioned that people with disabilities who are making great impact in society are barely recognised, saying Valeria deserves the help because she has been faithful, empathetic regarding this cause of providing emotional support for other amputees. If she has been able to spearhead this worthy cause and touched the lives of this number of persons with disabilities, then she deserves the help to touch and transform the lives of other amputees.”

A beneficiary, Charlotte Ansah, indicated that after facing many rejections from society, the Smile of Hope organization, through Mz Vee (Valeria Adzatia), provided her with counsellors who visited her at the general hospital. They encouraged her to understand the essence of living.

“They also organised quarterly symposiums where trained doctors come in and do health screenings with the needed medication, free of charge. I used to spend a lot on medication ever since my leg got amputated, but the doctor came in and I now have medications that can even sustain me for a long time,” she added.

Miss Becky, whose husband, Mr. Nuuno, is an amputee, stated that ever since her husband had his leg amputated, he preferred to stay indoors. However, since Mz Vee (Valeria Adzatia) introduced her to the monthly counselling sessions, her husband is now excited and joins various activities.” He enjoys meeting with other amputees to have conversations and discuss football,” she stated.

Ms Becky added that, “his family has abandoned him because of his condition. Mz Vee (Valera Adzatia) has greatly helped my husband’s health. Initially, he couldn’t do anything by himself, but with the teaching, counselling, and support of the physiotherapist, he now knows how to bandage his leg and perform exercises that won’t negatively affect it. This has helped both him and his family.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke