Don’t fear sending wives abroad – Gina Idan

Gina Idan

Gospel musician, Gina Idan has refuted claims by many men especially from Africa that female spouses who join their husbands abroad will become economically independent and wield their power over them.

In recent times, conversation about bringing one’s spouse abroad seems to have gained attention on social media, with some men expressing fear and concern about losing control over their wives once they join them abroad.

But according to Gina Idan, who shed light on the issue in an interview with the DAILY GUIDE, husbands should not be scared of their wives joining them abroad as the benefits exceed the challenges.

She said couples staying together tend to enjoy economic benefits by way of sharing responsibilities. The gospel musician mentioned that some men living abroad alone who sometimes overburden themselves with several jobs for longer hours to enable them to meet their financial obligations have sometimes ended up with other health conditions.

That she stated could have been prevented if the men had their wives with them to lend a helping hand one way or the other as well as offer each other emotional support which would also go a long way to reduce infidelity.

Backing her claims with scriptures, the gospel singer who recently released her latest single, ‘Wo Kron’ You’re Sovereign said, “two are better than one because they have a good return for their labour, if they fall, one will lift up the other, if two lie together, they have heat, but how can one be warm alone”.

The Gospel singer indicated that some husbands sometimes become apprehensive about the attitude of their wives when they become more economically independent in the western society which has the potential to impact their status within marriages.

She however appealed to husbands to consider that living abroad as couples require some cultural adjustments.

“I do not endorse the situation where some women take advantage of the law to get their husbands thrown out of their matrimonial homes for the least provocation just because they live in Europe or America. A true and a godly African woman should not do that”

“But very often, in such situations, we hear just the side of the men, without the other side of the issue from the women. It is hard to make a good judgement when you do not know the other side of the story”, She added.

She also appealed to husbands living abroad not to prioritize sending their children abroad over their wives just for the fear that laws about marriages and family in developed countries favour women.

Gina Idan is the host of Thanksgiving Worship, an annual gospel music event to celebrate the Thanksgiving Season in the US state of Georgia. She is also the co-author of ‘I am Married But I am Single-The Other Side of Spousal Migration’, a book, highlighting the negative social impacts of distant marriages on spouses and children.