Don’t Get Too Arrogant… Lampard Warns Liverpool

Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said Premier League champions Liverpool should not become too arrogant after being left unimpressed with the behaviour of their bench during Wednesday’s 5-3 Premier League defeat.

Lampard was involved in an exchange with Liverpool’s bench after a free kick was awarded against Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic. Trent Alexander-Arnold found the net from the free kick to make it 2-0.

“For me it wasn’t a foul from Kovacic,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “There were a lot of things that were ongoing and on the bench … I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, he’s managed this team and it’s fantastic.

“Some of the bench, it’s a fine line between when you are winning and they’ve won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club but also don’t get too arrogant with it.

“That was my thing, but [it’s] done. In match play you get emotional and that was it.”

Liverpool have enjoyed excellent success in the past year, winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup to go along with their Premier League title, but Klopp said after Wednesday’s match that their rivals will look to close the gap.

“We’re champions of England, of Europe and the world. I know what that sounds like, but it’s the truth. It’s unbelievable, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters.

“We’ll not stop. We have internal challenges and each player can improve.

“Five years ago I asked the supporters to believe us. I told the doubters to become believers, they made it happen.”