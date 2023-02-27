Don’t Shy Away From Politics

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam flanked by other new executive officers of the church

Former President John Mahama has charged Christians especially endowed with special skills not to shy away from partisan politics because through it they too can help in the transformation of society wherever they find themselves.

He made the call while speaking as special guest of honour during the induction ceremony of new executives of the Assemblies Of God, Ghana in Accra last Saturday.

While adding that “nothing should stop from doing so” he asked the clergy to condemn anything they find inappropriate in society irrespective of the party in government.

He commended Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam and the past leadership of the church for their contribution to the growth of the church.

He described change as a permanent phenomenon that makes the world progressive and therefore urged the new executives to embrace that change and work towards achieving their goal.

The induction service held for Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam who now becomes the new General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Other new Executive Presbytery Officers who were outdoored at the colourful service include Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Adjei, assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang, General Secretary and Rev. Dr. Simon Abu Baba, General Treasurer for the church.

Speaking on the theme ” one Giant step for Assemblies of God Ghana, Guest of Honour and officiating Minister, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Tanzania, and President of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, said the church was taking giant steps to achieve its ultimate objective of growing, shifting and transforming the church globally.

He charged the new executives not to be intimidated by the challenges that may confront them as leaders as a result of the limited resources of the church, citing the example of Jesus Christ who was not worried upon facing the challenge of having to provide food for many people.

Rev. Dr. Wengam in his speech said, the church was overly concerned about the economic challenges facing the country and insecurity in Bawku in the past few weeks.

According to him, obsessive and disparaging remarks made by some sections of people in society would not help in solving these problems adding that fervent payers, bi-partisan and pragmatic measures to deal with these problems are required.

He said ” while we pray for the rain of mercy to pour on our nation, we readily endorse calls for a bi-partisan, multi-stakeholder approach our economic challenges.”

Present at the service include Heads of Churches in Ghana and abroad, members of the Christian Council of Ghana, representatives of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, representatives of political parties, representatives of Former President J. A. Kufuor, members of academia, members of the Assemblies of God in various parts of the Africa and the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God , Zambia, Singapore a delegation of churches from US, Canada and several other countries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah