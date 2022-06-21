Don’t Spare Journalist Attackers – Oppong Nkrumah Tells Judges

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on the Judiciary to punish severely persons who assault journalists in the line of their work in order to serve as a deterrent to others who contemplate doing same.

According to him, the attacks on journalists embarrass the nation for which an action must be taken immediately against such acts.

He said these while speaking in Ho in the Volta Region at a training workshop for judges on the need to protect freedom of expression and safety of journalists, on Monday June 20.

“My Lords, yes the wheels of justice may grind slowly but the feedback I have from my media colleagues is that we believe some quick punitive action, targeted at the perpetrators of infringement against media practitioners will be appreciated.

“It will be the strongest message to the next batch of state and non-state actors who may even contemplate attacking media practitioner in the line of his work that it is not acceptable and more importantly, the court will severely punish you if you dare.

“It will be a message stronger than any admonition that anybody can give. If we want these acts which frankly, are a disgrace and an embarrassment to our democracy to stop, please punish these act with speed regardless of who commits them,” he said.

Journalists in Ghana have over the years been subjected to all forms of physical attacks in their line of work.

Recently, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) noted that a there has been an increase in physical violence against journalists.

By Vincent Kubi