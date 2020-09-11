Dope Nation Eyes Collaboration With Kuami Eugene

Dope Nation and Kuami Eugene

The Ghanaian afrobeat twins, Dope Nation, have professed that they do not mind recording a song with Kuami Eugene regardless of what ensued between them after they (the duo) left the record label, Lynx Entertainment.

It would be too soon to forget Kuami Eugene’s comment after Dope Nation exited Lynx, that he was happy about it because now profits would be shared between himself and Kidi only.

The Zanku hit makers also came out to advise Eugene to learn how to talk properly, expressing that they were very disappointed in him.

In an interview with Nana Quasi Wusu (PM) on the Dryve of Your Lyfe, which airs on Y97.9FM, Kumasi, the group noted that whatever happened between them and Eugene was now in the past and they were now looking forward to making music that would take them to an international level.

“We would not mind collaborating with Eugene to make a big song because the bigger picture is to preach afrobeats and to preach Ghanaian music to the world,” they said.

This gives a clear picture that when it comes to business, Dope Nation definitely knows better than to attach personal issues.

Dope Nation is made up of identical twin brothers, Micheal Boafo, aka B2 and Tony Boafo, aka Twist.

They are best known for producing hit songs such as Kpuu Kpaa by Shatta wale, Wow by Joey B ft EL, Sebgefia by Joey B and EL, Poison by Ebony Reigns, Forever by Eazzy ft Mr Eazi and Nana Ama by Pappy Kojo.

They released their first single, Bebia Ye Shi, in 2016, followed by another hit single, Uh Huh, in 2017.

In 2018, they were featured on EL’s single, Ayeyi, which was produced by Pee GH.

They were nominated for Music Producer Honor of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Honors Awards.