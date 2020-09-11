Bawumia Visits Flood-Hit Kobore

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government will look at finding a permanent solution during his visit to a flood-hit town of Kobore in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region where the White Volta overtopped a bridge that links the community to Bawku.

He has accordingly directed officials of the local assembly and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to go to the aid of stranded passengers, drivers and residents with relief items.

The Kobore Bridge was submerged under floodwater following successive downpours from last Saturday to Monday, thereby making it impossible for commuters to cross the White Volta to and from the Bawku area.

In the process, a large portion of the road was washed away and this had compounded the problem of residents and commuters of the communities around the area.

The Vice-President, who is on a two-day tour of the Upper East Region, visited the area in order to commiserate with the victims, indicating to the people that the government shared in their suffering and pains.

Traditional leaders and members of the affected communities that the road would be fixed as soon as possible to open it to traffic.

Currently, over 100 long vehicles that were travelling to Bawku, Burkina Faso and Togo had been parked, with passengers and owners of goods stranded at the place as a result of the flooding situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Upper East Minister, Fuseini Adongo, has taken up the cost of feeding and is in the process of providing emergency relief items to the stranded passengers and drivers at the Kobore area.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Kobore