Fire Destroys Expensive Cars In A Mechanic Shop

AT LEAST 10 luxurious vehicles have been burnt beyond recognition following an inferno in a mechanic shop at Agric Kokode in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The blaze was said to have started around 7:30pm on Tuesday in a different mechanic shop and it travelled at top speed to other surrounding shops.

Within a twinkle of an eye, the dangerous inferno consumed about 10 expensive luxurious vehicles that were parked in the mechanic shop.

The burnt cars included a 2020 Range Rover model, two Jeeps, three Toyota Highlanders, a Toyota Tundra and other equally expensive vehicles.

The fire continued to spread at top speed to nearby shops but fire fighters, who were called to the scene, managed to quench it before it could destroy more properties.

When DAILY GUIDE visited the fire scene on Wednesday morning, the vehicle owners, who looked very dejected, were seen counting their huge losses.

Throwing more light on the sad incident, the Assemblyman for Agric Kokode, Wilson Sackey, confirmed the suspicion that the fire might have started from somewhere and it extended to burn the cars.

He said, “I learnt they killed a snake and set it on fire earlier in the day but they failed to totally quench the fire, leading to the massive disaster.”

The Agric Kokode Assemblyman commended the youth in the area for sacrificing their lives by working assiduously to fight the fire before fire fighters arrived at the scene.

“But for the efforts of the hard working youth, more cars would have been burnt by the fire,” he said, adding “they fought the fire until the fire fighters eventually arrived.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi