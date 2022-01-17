Double Track Not Abolished

Ntim Fordjour

The Double Track system has not been abolished as purported by some news portals, says Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education.

What has been eliminated, he said in a reaction, “is the Gold/Green double entry of Form 1&2 students. What it means is that all Form 1 students will go to school as one cohort not divided into two (as was formerly done in Green and Gold Tracks).”

Similarly, he continued, all Form 2 students will go to school as one cohort and not divided into two. As more school buildings are completed, the entire school population will report to school at the same time as one cohort as it pertains in Single Track schools.

The deputy minister has asked all to disregard the screenshots of stories in circulation attributed to me that “Double Track has been abolished. For the purpose of emphasis, Double Track system has not been abolished.”