DPC Launches National Privacy Awareness Campaign

Dignitaries in a photograph at the launch of privacy is personal awareness campaign

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a national privacy aware¬ness campaign, an initiative mandated to protect and promote the data privacy of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign dubbed “Privacy is Personal”, the Deputy Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, mentioned that personal data had become one of the most valuable assets of the modern era, underpinning services in finance, healthcare, education, e-commerce, and governance. While this created oppor¬tunities, he said, it also posed risks if privacy and security were not prioritised.

“Data is the fuel of AI, and unless citizens are confident that their personal information is handled responsibly, adoption will falter. The campaign launch and the broader work of the Data Protection Commission are therefore not just about compliance. It is about laying the foundations for Ghana to lead Africa in responsible, ethical, and human-centred AI,” he said.

Mr Sukparu said the National Privacy Awareness Campaign would be rolled out in all 16 regions, empowering individuals to protect their personal information while ensuring that organisations comply with the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843). He also announced that Privacy Awareness Week 2026 would serve as a flagship annual programme to consolidate education efforts.

The Executive Director of the DPC, Dr Arnold Kavaarpuo, said the campaign was the most extensive privacy education drive in Ghana’s history, targeting every Ghanaian through television, radio, billboards, social media, and community outreach.

He said it would run in English and local languages to ensure nationwide accessibility.

The event launch also saw the inaugu¬ration of the Ghana Association of Privacy Professionals (GAPP) and the presentation of certificates to Certified Data Protection Supervisors (CDPS) and Certified Data Pro¬tection Officers (CDPO) trained under the One Million Coders Programme.

On his part, the President of GAPP, Emmanuel Gada¬su, said the Association would provide a professional platform for practitioners to share knowledge and uphold high standards. He stressed that privacy was a human right and that Ghana must lead Africa not only in technology adoption but also in the ethical, human-centred use of data.