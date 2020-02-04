Dr. Anim-Boamah Appointed UGMC Medical Affairs Director

Dr. Kwame Anim-Boamah

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Kwame Anim-Boamah, has been appointed Director of Medical Affairs for the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Until his appointment, Dr. Anim-Boamah was the Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

During his tenure, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS) awarded the Hospital, the overall best Regional Hospital after a nationwide assessment.

Dr. Anim-Boamah was also adjudged the overall best Medical Doctor of the Year during the 2018 edition of the National Medical Excellence Awards.

The UGMC which has its primary goal of offering world class patient care, training and research, is jointly owned by the government (represented by the Ministry of Health) and the University of Ghana.

Services available at the Centre include a wide variety of medical training programmes using high-quality computer-based simulations for the training of pre-service health professional students, practicing health professionals and non-health professionals.

Health care services currently available at the Centre include Obstetrics and Gynaecological services, Paediatrics, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine and Emergency Medical services.

The Centre is being constructed in phases as a turnkey project and is expected to be fully operational by January 2021.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri