Dr Doris Dartey Is Dead

Dr. Doris Dartey

A member of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and a renowned communications consultant, Dr. Doris Yaa Dartey, has reportedly died from cancer.

She accordingly died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

A statement issued by her family, said Dr Dartey succumbed to complications of cancer, after a six-year battle with the disease.

Funeral arrangements, the family said, would be announced later.

She was a former Board Chairperson of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

Dr Doris Yaa Dartey, one of Ghana’s celebrated media trainer and communication specialist has died at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra.

A statement issued by her family, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Dartey succumbed to complications of cancer, after a six-year battle with the disease.

Funeral arrangements, the family said, would be announced later.

Dr Dartey, whose career in communication spanned more than two decades, was a columnist, higher education administrator, media consultant, and a communications strategist.

She was a passionate environmentalist and committed to the cause of social inclusion.

She undertook assignments for donor-funded projects and institutions, including the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), the African Development Bank, the African Union Commission, UNESCO, UNIFEM, GIZ, CIDA, JICA, FAO, the World Bank, STAR-Ghana, EPA, among others.

She also consulted in subject matters of the environment, sanitation, organisational assessment and corporate research.

Dr Dartey pursued her Doctorate Degree in Organizational Communication at the School of Communication, Ohio University, Athens Ohio, 1996 and obtained her Masters in International Affairs; Development Communication at the same university in 1992.

By Melvin Tarlue