Dr. Felix Anyah Wins Millennium Excellence Award In Medicine

The Millennium Excellence Foundation has conferred on the Executive Chairman of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Accra and Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farm, Sogakofe, Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah, the Millennium Excellence Award in Medicine.

Dr Anyah received the award on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in recognition of his priceless contribution to healthcare delivery in Ghana and nation building.

The Award recognizes institutions in both the public and private sectors.

The Executive Chairman of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre was awarded for his ability to reform and transform medical facilities into world class service status through prudent management.

Dr. Anyah’s astute management style in total healthcare delivery as a private clinician, and public servant of distinguished Teaching Hospitals, entrepreneur, public health educator, philanthropist, pioneer in Integrative Health/Medicine, as well as his passionate advocacy and initiatives for Health/Medical Tourism were cited for his high recognition for the Award.

The Millennium Excellence Awards is held every five years and honours institutions and individuals for their contributions to national development.

The Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm at Sogakope and Holy Trinity Medical Centre in Accra are based on Integrative Health/Medicine model with emphasis on disease prevention and health promotion.

“We are looking at what is called Integrative Healthcare delivery as we have in Sogakope which covers the broad spectra of the World Health Organization definition of Health”, he indicated.

According to Dr Anyah, “disease prevention/health promotion and wellness will help reduce the country’s health budget on Healthcare ”.

Dr Anyah additionally recommends Medical School curricula to include Management.

“Training of doctors should include Leadership and Management so that we don’t concentrate only on technically skilled people, who come out without remarkable inter-personal skills with patients, or who don’t appreciate accounting, procurement, marketing, Operations, Human Resource Management and other management subjects related to efficient healthcare delivery”.

The medical guru has chalked several awards over the years.

Some of Dr Anyah’s awards over four decades of medical practice include , “Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time award, Most Respected CEO in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Best Health Care CEO from six different organizations in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and Overall Best CEO 2017 in both the public and private sectors in Ghana.

Dr Felix Anyah is a Healthcare Laureate, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Dr Anyah was the first Board Chairman for the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency under President John Dramani Mahama in 2015 to 2016 and the Acting Chief Executive Officer for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital under President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 to 2018.

He is currently the Board Chairman for Ho Teaching Hospital, in the Volta Region.

Dr Anyah established the Holy Trinity Medical Centre in 1988 with five staff members, and has grown it to an outstanding health facility with 42 doctors and over 300 staff.

The New West Africa International Magazine, described him as ‘a symbol of selflessness and patriotism’.

The Business Executive Magazine also describes him as ‘the Ghanaian who is changing the world’.