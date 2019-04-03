Dr. Kofi Abban, Vodafone, Others To Be Honoured @ MUSIGA Grand Ball

Dr Kofi Abban

A philanthropist and two corporate institutions are to be honoured at the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The honorees who will receive the Music Industry Pillars Awards are Dr. Kofi Abban, C.E.O of Rigworld, Vodafone and 4Syte TV.

The sixth edition of the Presidential Grand Ball will also commemorate President Akufo-Addo’s 75th birthday.

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), said, “After a critical scanning of the landscape, the board of the Presidential Grand Ball and the executives of MUSIGA settled on this list of honorees out of the many nominees.”

He added, “This year’s Presidential Grand Ball is special for a number of reasons, which include the fact that it’s the official birthday party for the president and it also marks my final grand ball as MUSIGA president.”

He indicated that the ball will witness a number of exciting surprises “and I invite the captains of industry to show their appreciation for the positive contributions of our music heroes to our national life.”

Veteran musicians such as Pat Thomas, Naa Amanua, Asabea Cropper, Prof. Kofi Abraham, Abirekyireba Kofi Sammy and Kwadwo Akwaboah will also be honoured at the event.

The event, which has President Nana Akufo-Addo as the special guest, will witness performances from performing musicians such as Samini, Daddy Lumba, Pat Thomas, Bob Pinodo, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame with ace comedian D.K.B in attendance.

Over the last five years, MUSIGA has celebrated a number of people for their contribution to the development of the music industry.