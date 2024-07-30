Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Vision for Inclusive Education: A Pathway To National DEVELOPMENT

In an inspiring pledge that underscores his commitment to inclusivity and human capital development, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced a ground-breaking policy aimed at providing free tertiary education scholarships for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). This initiative, if actualised, promises to significantly enhance the educational landscape of Ghana, ensuring that no Ghanaian is left behind due to physical or financial limitations.

A Commitment to Inclusivity

Dr. Bawumia’s proposed policy is more than a promise; it is a comprehensive programme designed to support PWDs, recognising their need for additional assistance. By allocating funds from the Scholarship Secretariat and GETFUND, the initiative aims to cover both tuition and accommodation costs for PWDs who gain admission to universities. This policy is evidence of Dr. Bawumia’s belief that every Ghanaian, regardless of their physical abilities, deserves an equal opportunity to pursue higher education.

Building on the Success of Free SHS

The proposed scholarships for PWDs build on the NPP’s successful Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. The Free SHS policy has already demonstrated the government’s commitment to making education accessible to all Ghanaians. By extending this commitment to the tertiary level, particularly for PWDs, the NPP aims to ensure continuous educational support, fostering an environment where every individual can reach their full potential.

Enhancing Human Capital

Education is a cornerstone of national development. By investing in the education of PWDs, Dr. Bawumia’s policy not only promotes inclusivity but also strengthens Ghana’s human capital. Educated individuals, irrespective of their physical abilities, are better equipped to contribute to the economy, innovate, and lead. This policy ensures that PWDs can contribute their unique perspectives and skills to the nation’s development.

A Broader Vision for Vulnerable Populations

Dr. Bawumia’s dedication to supporting vulnerable members of society extends beyond education. As the Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, he has consistently engaged in activities aimed at aiding the vulnerable. His vision for broader support includes prioritising the needs of PWDs and other marginalised groups, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs met. This holistic approach to governance is crucial for creating an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Why Ghanaians Should Support Dr. Bawumia and the NPP

Ghanaians have witnessed the transformative impact of the Free SHS policy, which has enabled countless young Ghanaians to pursue their educational dreams. Dr. Bawumia’s proposed scholarship programme for PWDs promises to take this commitment to the next level. By supporting Dr. Bawumia and the NPP, Ghanaians are endorsing a vision of inclusive education and comprehensive support for all citizens. This vision is essential for fostering national unity, economic growth, and social development.

Dr. Bawumia’s pledge to provide free tertiary education scholarships for PWDs is a visionary step towards creating an inclusive and educated Ghana. This policy, coupled with the proven success of the Free SHS programme, positions the NPP as a party committed to the holistic development of Ghana’s human resources. As Ghanaians prepare for the next electoral cycle, it is imperative to recognise and support leaders who prioritise inclusive development and have a proven track record of implementing impactful educational policies.

By championing such laudable educational policies, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP offer a promising future where every Ghanaian, regardless of their physical abilities, can contribute to and benefit from the nation’s growth.

By Nana Asare Baffour