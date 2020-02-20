Drama Rock Aduana-Kotoko Clash… As They Feature Ten Men Apiece

A scene from the game yesterday

Superstition took centre stage in the Aduana Stars-Asante Kotoko game at Dormaa yesterday.

The two sides against the rules of the game paraded 10 men apiece instead of the usual 11 aside for the first half.

Aduana’s Farouk Adams and Kotoko’s Martin Antwi were the culprits who failed to feature in the midweek game.

The two sides, however, resumed the game with 11 men each.

It was Samuel Bioh’s late strike that separated the two sides.

Kotoko arrived less than 40 minutes before the game but escaped the referees’ wrath.