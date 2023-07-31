DreamChild Foundation Eulogises Cynthia Quarcoo

Cynthia Quarcoo

DreamChild Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) headquartered in Accra, has disclosed that the late Ghanaian lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo, was a beloved and influential figure in the music industry and her invaluable contributions to the sector would always be remembered.

The late attorney served as DreamChild Foundation’s principal consultant for governance and fundraising until her tragic death on June 21, 2023. She founded CQ Legal and Consulting and served as its managing partner.

The late attorney was a passionate music fan and served as legal counsel to a number of well-known Ghanaian artistes, including Sarkodie, Samini, Shata Wale, and Reggie Rockstone.

Kofi Amoakohene and Paa K. Holdbrook-Smith, executive members of the DreamChild Foundation, commented after visiting Cynthia Quarcoo’s family in Accra to express their condolences. They noted that Cynthia Quarcoo actively participated in the planning of the foundation’s upcoming HoodTalk Music Festival, and that it was unfortunate that she didn’t live to see the first concert.

The DreamChild Foundation is dedicated to offering young people in Africa access to healthcare, education, and other pertinent services. The foundation is also raising funds to build five pediatric hospitals in some selected regions of the country.

The HoodTalk Music Festival, an initiative that has already received backing from the Office of the President, intends to bring young people across Ghana together to discuss current problems affecting their advancement while having fun. The first show is slated for September 2, 2023.

Amoakohene and Holdbrook-Smith assert that they informed Cynthia Quarcoo’s family of the NGO’s decision to name its first pediatric clinic in Ashiyie, Accra, in honour of the late lawyer.

The directors of the DreamChild Foundation stated that her mother, Madam Theresa Akpene Adanvor, had given her consent for the clinic to be named after her daughter.

By Kouame Koulibaly