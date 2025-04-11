DreamChild Foundation Honours Ga Mantse

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru ll (left) receiving the citation from the foundation’s executives

The DreamChild Foundation, organisers of HoodTalk Music Festival, has named Ga Mantse HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru ll as a Royal International Ambassador for Sustainable Global Development of the foundation, for championing the cause of health and education of children.

The foundation, led by its executives, presented the appointment to the Ga Mantse, who is also President of the Ga Traditional Council, during a colourful ceremony at his office in Accra, in advance of the ‘HoodTalk Music Festival slated for May 9 at the Independence Square in Accra.

The executives of the foundation presented to Ga Mantse, the certificate of appreciation as the international corporate ambassador of the foundation.

The DreamChild Foundation, in partnership with Virtual Hub, last year held series of musical events dubbed “HoodTalk Music Concert” in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Ho among others to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics.

The HoodTalk Music Festival is a project initiated by the DreamChild Foundation to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss topical issues about their progress, while engaging in healthy entertainment.

The festival is also meant to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child as well as help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

It has received endorsement from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO, as well as support from some corporate entities to enhance the success and reach of the music festival.

By George Clifford Owusu