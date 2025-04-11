School Bus Kills Two

The accident scene

A Hyundai Aero Town bus belonging to Palmer International School at Patasi in the Kumasi Metropolis has claimed two lives, with one critically injured when the driver lost control and crashed into a storey building.

The deceased, identified as Maame Serwaa, 74, and one Alfred in his early 50s, died on the spot, while the other victim who sustained various degrees of injuries was identified as Wofa.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident occurred on Monday, April 7, 2025, at about 5pm when the driver of the vehicle dropped off some students of the school.

A tenant of one of the houses where the accident occurred revealed that the two, who are now deceased, were discussing a plumbing work in the nearby house, after Maame Serwaa invited Alfred over to check the plumbing work at her bathroom.

“While the two (deceased) were discussing about the estimate to the cost of the said plumbing work, the vehicle which was at top speed crashed and ran over them,” she narrated, adding that the driver of the vehicle, after the incident, came out from the vehicle and informed them that the breaks had failed, which led to the accident.

The eyewitness also reported that it took the intervention of the police and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to remove the victims from the trapped vehicle.

The incident, she disclosed, had destroyed lots of properties, sending shockwaves through the neighbours in the area.

The victim who sustained injury was sent to Suntreso Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, police at Suntreso District have commenced investigations into the matter and arrested the driver of the bus to help in investigations.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi