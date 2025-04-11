Dent Wosornu Sweeps Six Awards At UG-VC Academic Awards

Dr. (Dent) Victoria Dovi Akpene Wosornu

Dr. (Dent) Victoria Dovi Akpene Wosornu, a graduating student of the University of Ghana (UG) Dental School has swept six awards during the UG Vice Chancellor’s Academic Awards ceremony held on April 5, 2025.

Dr. Wosornu walked away with University of Ghana Dental School Prize for the Best Student in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Final Part III: awarded to the top-performing student in the final clinical year of the BDS programme.

She also received the Dr. Christian Botchway Prize for the Best Student in Oral Biology, Dr. Barimah S. Adjei Prize for the Best Student in Local Anesthesia, Life Healthcare Center Prize for the Best Final Year Dental Student, Stephen Tettey Glover Prize for the Best Student in Removable Prosthodontics, and Dr. Nana Kwame Asante-Appiah Prize for the Best Student in Operative Technique.

Speaking after the ceremony, Dr. Wosornu expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive these awards. This achievement represents the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance, and countless hours of study. I am especially grateful for the unwavering support of my lecturers, mentors, and family, who have been instrumental throughout this journey.

“My passion for dentistry continues to grow, and I am eager to apply my knowledge and skills to improve oral health and promote well-being within communities across Ghana.”

Dean of the University of Ghana Dental School, Prof. Sandra Ama Hewlett, praised Ms. Wosornu’s exceptional achievements. “Ms. Wosornu has consistently demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication, intelligence, and compassion throughout her studies. Her performance, both academically and clinically, has been exemplary. These awards are a well deserved recognition of her hard work and her immense potential to become a leading figure in dental practice.”

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Alfred Yawson, reiterated the college’s commitment to producing world-class professionals suitable for today’s job market and addressing Ghana’s peculiar health needs.

“As a College, one of our key priorities is training versatile students who excel not only academically but would go on to become agents of change in their communities, Dr. Wosornu’s achievements signal a promising future not only for the field of dentistry but also for the health and well-being of the communities it so diligently serves,” he added.

