CSD Reform Launches HOPE Project Phase III In Tamale

CSD Officials and stakeholders at the launch of the HOPE Project Phase III in Tamale

The Center for Social Development Reform (CSD Reform) with funding from Misereor; a German funding agency , has launched the Harnessing Opportunities for Prisoners and Ex-offenders/convicts (HOPE) Project Phase III in Tamale, the Northern region.

At the launch, the Head of Programmes, Nereous Daguah, who read a speech on behalf of the Executive Director of CSD Reform noted that despite the remarkable feet chalked by the previous phases of the HOPE Project, there remain a lot of work to be done by the government and Civil Society adding that the current feeding grant of GH¢1.80 for three square meals which translates into an average of GH¢0.60 per meal for a prisoner in a day is a matter of grave concern and an affront to human rights protection record.

“I therefore want to use this opportunity to call on government to as a matter of urgency review this rate upward to improve food and nutrition security in Ghana’s prisons,” he said.

According to him, the lack of prioritization of prison and out of prison interventions in Ghana has resulted in exclusion and marginalization of prisoners and ex-offenders from government’s social interventions which is detrimental to Ghana’s adherence to the transformative SDGs principle of, “Ensure no one is left behind”.

He indicated that the lack of social and economic opportunities for both prison inmates and ex-offenders is the driving force behind the development of the phase III of the HOPE Project by CSD Reform with the aim of giving true meaning to the letter and spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Through the HOPE Project, CSD Reform will aspire to create demonstrable change in the lives of the project beneficiaries. The successful implementation of the HOPE project will be CSD Reform’s contribution to Ghana’s efforts at achieving the following Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 1: No Poverty, Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 8: Decent work and economic growth and Goal 10: Reduced inequalities.”

Mr. Daguah emphasised that the HOPE Project is playing a complementary role to government and its decentralized agencies and called for the support of key implementing partners such as the Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Prison Service, the Regional Directorate of the Legal Aid Commission, the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, among others to accord the project the needed support to ensure a successful implementation.

The Northern Regional Prison Commander, DDP Joseph Asabre, commended CSD Reform for providing free legal services to remand prisoners and strengthening the paralegal unit within the Ghana Prison Service, as well as delivering vocational skills training to inmates and discharged prisoners

Providing psychosocial counseling and trauma healing services for inmates, facilitating the successful reintegration of ex-offenders into society and raising public awareness through social and behavioral change communication activities, and utilising radio and drama all through the HOPE Project.

DDP Asabre, affirmed his commitment to the HOPE Project and its successful implementation and called upon individuals, organizations, and donors, both local and international, to assist them in their reformation efforts, thereby contributing to a peaceful and secure society.

“The dedication shown by CSD Reform through the HOPE Project reflects their commitment to the welfare of prisoners and the vulnerable. I urge all to make efforts to reflect these critical areas affecting prisoners in your individual and organizational plans. I encourage you to engage with our prison communities firsthand to better understand the challenges faced by both inmates and prison authorities,” he said.

Alidu Bawa, an Ex-convict who benefited from the HOPE Project thanked CSD Reform for the support and training he received and how it has transformed his life and created livelihood for themselves and his family.

“I am now an electrician and I have my own shop now thanks to CSD Reform. They also gave me tools and certificate after I graduated and so because of them, I can now take care of my wife and children and I can assure you that I am now a changed person,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale