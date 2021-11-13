Driver, Mate Arrested For Carrying Guns

The Hohoe District Police Command in the Volta Region has arrested a driver and his conductor to assist in an investigation over the ownership of ammunition found on their commercial vehicle.

The suspect driver, Robert Ofosu Nyanor, 50, and his conductor, Godwin Aniwo, 32, were arrested upon a tip-off.

The Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the ammunition intercepted included two cartons of AAA and BBB cartridges which were on board their red Yutong bus with registration number GT 5919-16.

According to her, the 29 passengers on board the vehicle which was en-route to Kpassa in the Oti Region have all denied ownership of the cartridges.

She added that the driver was traveling from Accra when the police traveling on intelligence, flagged it for a search at 3:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, the two cartons containing the cartridges were found concealed in the side compartment of the bus during the search.

The vehicle carrying the ammunition has since been impounded as the suspects have been released on inquiry bail while the investigation is ongoing.

BY Daniel Bampoe