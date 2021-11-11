Driver Unions Call Off Intended Strike Over Fuel Hikes

The supposed 16 driver unions across the country who had threatened to embark on strike over fuel price hikes have called off the intended strike.

According to him, they called off the strike to give government opportunity to address their concerns in the next budget statement scheduled for November 17, 2021.

Imoro Abbass, Spokesperson of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU),

speaking on Accra based radio station stated that all the driver unions have come to consensus to rescind their decision to go on strike today November 11, 2021.

He however served another notice that the strike will come off Tuesday, November 16, 2021 if their concerns are not addressed after the budget presentation by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“After Monday if the budget is being presented and our grievances are not considered then Tuesday we are going to embark on our strike. So this is the decision taken.

“And just this evening I have heard the budget presentation have been shifted to Wednesday and I am not in the position to say we have to shift it to Thursday but tomorrow we have our leadership all of us have to meet and consider if we have to wait after Wednesday because we are just interested in reducing the fuel prices so that all drivers will work happily so that they get something out of the hard days work.“

By Vincent Kubi