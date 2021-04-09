Drug Overdose Kills Veteran Rapper DMX

US veteran rapper, DMX, has been reported dead.

Multiple local media reports in the US say the iconic rapper died this afternoon.

He was on admission after suffering heart attack following drug overdose.

As earlier reported by DGN Online, DMX was rushed to hospital on Friday night, April 2, 2021, after drug overdose at his home around 11pm the same day.

He had been unresponsive in hospital since then, with doctors making it clear that he may not survive.

Family and friends had been praying for his recovery but he could not survive.

He had “little brain” function for days due to the overdose before his death.

He was aged 50 and is survived by his wife and kids.

By Melvin Tarlue