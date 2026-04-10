Drug Suspect Accuses Girlfriend

Suspect Foster Owusu with the suspected narcotics at the police station

A 45-YEAR-old driver, who has been arrested in possession of a number of sellotaped slab parcels, suspected to be narcotics, has denied knowledge of the illegal items and has rather accused his girlfriend of being the owner.

Suspect Foster Owusu, aka ‘Master Pee’, a resident of Pankrono near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, reportedly attempted to lock up a single room facility and flee upon seeing police personnel in his community, but he was nabbed.

During a search in the room, around 7 p.m. on April 5, 2026, police found quantities of sellotaped slab parcels, believed to be containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotics, in the room, but Owusu denied being the owner of the room.

According to Foster Owusu, during interrogation by the police, the room where the suspected narcotics were found, belonged to his girlfriend, whom he mentioned as Anita, and one Cindy, therefore he (Owusu) has nothing to do with the items.

A police press release on the case said “On April 5, 2026, at about 7:00 p.m., personnel from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, Kumasi, acting on intelligence, embarked on a targeted operation within Pankrono and its environs, aimed at clamping down on illicit drug peddlers and users.

“During the operation, the team spotted the suspect, identified as Foster Owusu alias “Master Pee”, aged 45, a driver and resident of Pankrono, locking up a single-room facility and attempting to flee upon noticing the presence of the police. He was immediately arrested.

“A search conducted in the room led to the retrieval of thirty-nine (39) compressed, sellotaped slab parcels of dried leaves concealed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, and ten (10) compressed, sellotaped parcels of dried leaves concealed in a black sack. The substances are suspected to be narcotic drugs.

“In his cautioned statement, the suspect denied ownership and possession of the exhibits. He claimed that the room belongs to his girlfriend, identified as Anita, and one Cindy, and stated that he had gone there to visit them but found them absent and the door opened.”

The police statement, signed by DSP Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, noted that the retrieved exhibits were sealed and labeled in the presence of the suspect and an independent witness.

Suspect Owusu, he said, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to locate the other persons mentioned, adding, “The substances will be forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory, Accra, for analytical examination and report.”

DSP Ahianyo stated categorically that the Ashanti Regional Police Command will intensify operations against illicit drug activities, urging the public to support the police with timely and credible information to help combat drug-related crimes.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi