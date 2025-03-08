DStv Celebrates Icons Who Own the Spotlight

Laura Ikeji

Some women follow the script. Others rewrite it.

This International Women’s Month, DStv is celebrating the women who take charge, push boundaries, and remind us why they’re the main event.

Whether it’s on the biggest stage in Hollywood, leading an elite crime-fighting unit, making waves in the Premier League, or saving Gotham before breakfast, these women don’t wait for the spotlight – they take it.

Cynthia Erivo: The Leading Lady of the Oscars

She’s played heroes. She’s sung anthems. Now, Cynthia Erivo is taking on Hollywood’s biggest night. Nominated for her performance in Wicked (currently available on Box Office), Erivo has already proved she’s a powerhouse.

But will the Academy make it official? Catch the Academy Awards 2025, live on Monday, 3 March at 12am on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 105) and at prime time on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) at 10pm and witness history in the making. You can also catch the Academy Awards on DStv Stream.

Daniela Ruah: The Woman Who Runs NCIS Los Angeles Fourteen seasons. Countless missions. One elite agent who always gets the job done. Daniela Ruah’s character Kensi Blye isn’t just an investigator – she’s a force of nature. Sharp instincts. Unmatched combat skills. A leader who handles business while keeping her team together. In every episode, Kensi proves why she’s the backbone of the operation. Watch her in action every Thursday at 6pm on Universal TV (DStv Channel 117).

Lex Scott Davis: The Powerhouse of Suits: L.A.

Sharp, bold, and always ten steps ahead – Lex Scott Davis is redefining legal drama as Erica Rollins in Suits: L.A.. A force in the courtroom and beyond, Erica proves that playing by the rules is optional when you’re running the game. Watch Suits: L.A. Express from the U.S. on Mondays at 6am and on Thursdays at 7pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101).

S. Epatha Merkerson: The backbone of Chicago Med

Dr. Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson) continues to be the unwavering heart of Chicago Med in Season 10, showcasing resilience, leadership, and compassion.

As the hospital’s chief, she navigates complex ethical dilemmas, advocates fiercely for her staff and patients, and ensures that Med remains a place of excellence despite mounting challenges. Her strength and dedication make her a true inspiration, especially during International Women’s Month, reminding us of the power of women in leadership and healthcare. Watch Chicago Med S10 every Tuesday at 8pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101).

Florence Newton: Breaking Barriers in the Premier League Football isn’t just a man’s game. And Florence Newton is proof.

As Arsenal’s first-team doctor, she’s changing the playbook, proving that skill and precision extend beyond the pitch. With Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sunday, 16 March at 1:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Channel 223), all eyes will be on the players – but the real MVP might just be on the sidelines.

Luxury, Drama & Power Moves: The Real Housewives of Lagos Bigger personalities, bigger drama, and even bigger moves – season 3 of The Real Housewives of Lagos is serving glamour, ambition, and unfiltered realness. With returning icons and new queens shaking up the scene, this season is all about making power plays and keeping the receipts. Watch new episodes every Sundays on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) at 6pm.

Batgirl: The Superhero Who Saves the Day (Before Breakfast) Who needs Batman when you have Batgirl? With genius-level intellect, expert combat training, and a knack for outsmarting Gotham’s villains, Batgirl is the definition of fearless. And now, she’s bringing her energy to Cartoonito (DStv Channel 302) every weekend at 5:30am in Batwheels. For the little heroes who love big action, this is one to watch.

The Stage is Set – Watch Women Take Over on DStv

From Hollywood to high-speed chases to the football pitch, these women define excellence. They don’t ask for permission. They don’t wait their turn. They just get the job done.

And remember, March is your last chance to take advantage of DStv's Step Up offer! Upgrade your package via *759# and enjoy a boost to the next level for free!

This International Women’s Month don’t just celebrate strong women – watch them own the moment.