Downpour Destroys Houses, Stores In Damongo

About 30 houses and stores have been destroyed in a downpour in Damongo, the Savannah Region.

The downpour destroyed buildings, roofs and other properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis and rendered several persons homeless.

The offices of the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the municipality was also affected in the downpour.

The incident compelled some affected residents to seek shelter with their relatives until they are able to put their affected houses back into good shape.

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Abraham Ananpansah, noted that the downpour was devastating and called for support for the affected persons.

“We have done some assessment and we can say over 30 houses have been affected and so I want to appeal to the government, NADMO and other agencies to come to the aid of the affected people”.

The West Gonja Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Coordinator, Adam Bavug, who confirmed the incident said they are accessing the situation and would send a report and recommendations to NADMO head office for the necessary actions to be taken.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo