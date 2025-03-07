Campaign Against Romance Fraud Launched

Dignitaries at the launch of the campaign

THE ECONOMIC and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British High Commission, has launched a campaign aimed at addressing the growing issue of romance fraud in Ghana.

This initiative seeks to raise awareness, encourage public reporting, and strengthen law enforcement efforts to combat this deceptive crime, which has become a global concern.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director of Legal and Prosecutions at EOCO, Anthony Leo Siamah, highlighted the increasing prevalence of romance fraud, locally known as “Sakawa.”

He explained that this crime involves fraudsters who pose as romantic partners to manipulate victims into sending money, valuables, or sensitive personal information. He added that the impact on victims is significant, resulting not only in financial loss but also in severe emotional and psychological distress while tarnishing Ghana’s international reputation.

Mr. Siamah noted that the rise of digital platforms and online financial services has facilitated cross-border operations by criminals targeting unsuspecting individuals.

This growing threat, necessitated the partnership between EOCO, NCA, and other international agencies, to intensify its efforts through enhanced investigations, public awareness campaigns, and stronger regulatory measures.

Mr. Siamah urged the public to remain vigilant when engaging in online relationships and to report any suspected cases of fraud.

The International Liaison Officer of the UK’s National Crime Agency, Dominic Cummis, emphasized that fraud accounts for over 40% of crime in England and Wales, making it a top priority for the UK government.

He pointed out that romance fraud has seen a significant rise in recent years, with criminals employing sophisticated deception and manipulation techniques to exploit vulnerable individuals. The psychological and financial damage caused by these scams is devastating, and because most of these crimes occur online, fraudsters operate internationally with relative anonymity.

He praised the fraud reporting campaign as an important initiative aimed at encouraging the Ghanaian public to report individuals, they suspect of being involved in romance fraud.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke