Mzbel Laments NDC Appointment Snub

Mzbel

While a number of her colleagues in the creative sector have been offered appointments by the new National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, singer, Mzbel, has disclosed she is rather disappointed she hasn’t been approached with any offer yet although she worked tirelessly for the NDC.

Although she admits she is likely to turn down any such appointment to save herself some peace and image from public scrutiny, she would have felt honoured and appreciated should the appointing authorities have approached her, considering her sacrifices that contributed to the NDC winning power.

Since 2012, Mzbel has been vocal about her affiliation with the ruling NDC, having campaigned for the party during elections. In the last years, she led a group, Celebrities for Mahama, to campaign and canvass for votes for the party. With the party in power, Mzbel disclosed that she has been under pressure to get members of the group appointments.

She revealed that her house has virtually become an extension of the NDC headquarters, with a number of the group members as well as sympathisers of the party pressuring her to get them jobs.

Mzbel said that she is in a fix at the moment since the few leading party leaders she was in touch with have distanced themselves and were not picking up her calls.