GHS Reshuffles Regional Directors

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reassigned its Regional Health Directors across the country.

The reassignments, which take effect on 14 April 2025, aim to strengthen the healthcare system and align with the GHS’s objectives.

As part of the changes, Dr. Samuel Kwabena Boakye-Boateng, previously the Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS) for the Upper East Region, has been appointed as the Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division (PPMED) at GHS headquarters.

Similarly, Dr. Kennedy T.C. Brightson, formerly the Medical Superintendent at Shai-Osudoku Municipal Hospital, will now serve as the acting Director of Family Health at GHS headquarters.

Dr. Abdulai Abukari, the RDHS for the Northern Region, has been reassigned as the Director of Special Duties at GHS headquarters.

Among the other reassignments, Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko has moved from the PPMED at GHS headquarters to take up the role of RDHS for the Central Region.

Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, previously with the Family Health Division (FHD) at GHS headquarters, will now serve as the RDHS for the Bono East Region.

Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, who served as the RDHS for the North East Region, will now take on the same role in the Upper East Region, while Dr Damien Punguyire, previously the RDHS for the Upper West Region, has been reassigned to the Eastern Region.

Further changes include Dr Josephat Ana-Imwine Nyuzaghi, who moves from the Savannah Region to the Upper West Region as RDHS, and Dr. Emmanuel Atsu Dodor, who has been reassigned from the Ahafo Region to the Volta Region.

Dr. Akosua A. Owusu-Sarpong, formerly the RDHS for the Greater Accra Region, will now serve as the RDHS for the Ahafo Region, while Dr Chrysantus Kubio has been transferred from the Volta Region to the Bono East Region.

Dr. Paulina Clara Appiah, who previously held the RDHS position in Bono East, will now serve in the Western North Region.

Dr. Godfred Kwabena Sarpong, who was the RDHS for the Western North Region, will now assume the same role in the Northern Region.

Dr. John Ekow Otoo, previously the Medical Director at the Upper West Regional Hospital, has been appointed as the RDHS for the North East Region.

Meanwhile, Dr Robert Amesiya, who served as the RDHS for the Savannah Region, has been named the Acting Regional Director for the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghana Health Service has emphasised that these reassignments are crucial for ensuring efficient and effective healthcare delivery.

