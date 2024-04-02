DTI-A Ready To Impact Next Generation – Nana Adjoa Hackman

Ms Nana Adjoa Hackman speaking at the DTI-A event

The managing partner of Africa Legal Associates (ALA), and founder of Drive to Inspire – Africa (DTI-A), Nana Adjoa Hackman has said with the help of its partners and donors, DTI-A is ready to impact the next generation positively.

DTI-A is a non-governmental organisation with the overarching objective of motivating and challenging teenagers and young adults, especially girls, to reach their God-given potential.

Addressing attendees at the official launch of DTI-A and fundraising event in Accra, Ms. Hackman said the vision is to build a generation of confident and capable leaders on the African continent, using the transformative forces of education and mentorship.

“We believe in the mantra that society must not only prepare a better future for the youth but must also prepare the youth to build a better future for themselves. We have set out to achieve this through our activities – which include, career guidance, character-building and personal development talks, adolescent health education, and mentorship for girls,” Ms Hackman said.

Sponsorship Initiative

Touching on DTI-A’s educational sponsorship initiative, Nana Adjoa indicated that ‘in a few months, and ‘with the kind help’ of DTI-A partners and sponsors, DTI-A will begin its scholarship programme.

“The idea is to establish a template that works in the three regions we currently operate in (Greater Accra, Eastern and Central) and then scale up to cover the rest of Ghana, while developing a franchise system to run that template in other countries in Africa,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana (UG), and member of the Advisory Council of DTI-A, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, commended Nana Adjoa Hackman for not limiting the vision of Drive to Inspire-Africa to Ghana alone but for making it a continental agenda.

“We DTI-A believe that no one should be deprived of the chance to fulfill their academic potential due to financial hardship.

But we cannot achieve this vision alone that is why we are here tonight. We need the support of donors, philanthropists, corporate partners, and concerned citizens like you,” Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said.

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Charles Abani in his remarks said the DTI–A is a perfect development because of its focus on developing the potential of people which are in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal six (Education) and Goal seventeen, (Partnerships).

Mr. Abani said the UN considers education to be the single most important element that Africa needs to champion in order to achieve the development progress she deserves.

The UN resident coordinator commended Ms Hackman for making impact in society and for being a change agent without the noise that mostly characterises the activities of people who even do much less.

