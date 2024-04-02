Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) Prepares To Welcome More IT Students From Africa

Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT), an esteemed EU-accredited online institution renowned for its expertise in IT education, proudly announces its plans to increase enrollment from African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, for the academic year 2024. Since its inception in 2023, OPIT has been dedicated to providing world-class education in information technology, and now, it is expanding its global reach to welcome students from diverse backgrounds across Africa.

In its inaugural year, OPIT attracted a diverse cohort of 100 students from 38 different nations, with a notable representation from Africa. A proportion of both Bachelor’s (9%) and Master’s (7%) students originated from African countries, demonstrating OPIT’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within its student body. Also, a substantial percentage (40%) of Master’s students hailed from non-STEM backgrounds, underscoring OPIT’s dedication to providing educational opportunities to individuals from diverse professional domains. OPIT’s first cohort boasted students from a wide array of industries, including Consulting, Tech, Gaming, Energy, Government, Financial Services, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, and Education, among others. This diverse mix of backgrounds contributes to a rich and vibrant learning environment at OPIT.

In anticipation of its upcoming student intake, OPIT has implemented several enhancements to its programs, faculty, and support services:

New and Enhanced Programs

OPIT has introduced four specialized tracks for its BSc in Computer Science program for 2024, including Cybersecurity, Data Science & AI, Software Development & Cloud Computing, and Metaverse & Gaming. Additionally, a new BSc in Digital Business has been launched, catering to students interested in blending digital business with core computer science principles.

Riccardo Ocleppo, founder of OPIT

In addition to the existing MSc Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) program, OPIT now offers other Masters Degree options:

MSc Enterprise Cybersecurity

MSc Applied Digital Business

MSc Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Concerning its revamped Bachelors and Masters programs, Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT (and former Minister of Education, University and Research of Italy) said:

“In an era marked by an inevitable acceleration towards the most urgent transitions impacting society in the digital age, OPIT’s mission is to focus on quality online education in Technology. The starting point is the awareness of the misalignment in the labor market, between what is taught in most universities and what companies are looking for today. That so-called mismatch, accelerated by the advent of AI, is generated by too much theory and too little practical approach. We have identified the skills that will guide this change and translated them into our innovative Degrees.”

Faculty Expansion

The faculty at OPIT stands out as one of its greatest assets. In 2024, OPIT’s faculty members boast a diverse blend of academic and professional experiences, with stints at renowned institutions and organizations including Symantec, Microsoft, PayPal, McKinsey, MIT, Morgan Stanley, University of Edinburgh, Amazon, US Naval Research, and more. This deliberate mix ensures a well-rounded approach to training at OPIT, incorporating both scholarly expertise and real-world insights. Speaking concerning OPIT’s faculty and teaching, Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder and Director of OPIT stated;

“Our teaching model combines quality, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. We believe that education, even if it takes place remotely, must guarantee closeness on all other aspects, starting from the support for the student throughout the period of study. We have translated into practice a new idea of higher education, radically different from the offering from traditional universities. To support our approach, we have selected some of the most experienced academics and professionals in the Technology sphere. The quality of the Professors and the innovative format guarantees a tier-1 learning experience within a community of people linked by the common goal of entering the job market with up-to-date, relevant skills.”

Experiences & Opportunities

OPIT offers a diverse array of global perspectives, as students and faculty come from various corners of the world. A freshly established Career Services Department aims to forge stronger connections between students and their desired industries and career paths. Moreover, students from Africa enrolling in 2024 will enjoy the advantage of having their degrees recognized by the World Education Services (WES). This recognition translates to the potential conversion of OPIT degrees into points for immigration assessment processes in the United States and Canada in the foreseeable future.

Learn more about OPIT’s degrees, their accreditation status, faculty members, and student services at www.opit.com.

About OPIT

OPIT’s mission is to unlock progress and employment on a global scale by providing high-quality and affordable education in the field of technology. OPIT is an EU-accredited online Higher Education Institution offering career-aligned degrees in technology disciplines across Computer Science, Digital Business and AI, Cybersecurity and more with the goal of training and upskilling the next generation of leaders in these fields. OPIT’s BSc and MSc Degrees are developed following a competence-based learning approach and taught in English by top international professors.