66 Migrants Arrested Over Cyber Crimes

Some of the suspects

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has intensified its intelligence and enforcement operations across the region.

A recent operation by the Command succeeded in rounding up 66 Ivorian migrants at a hideout within the Anaji Hills enclave near Takoradi in the Western Region for engaging in cyber crime activities.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Command and signed by its Public Affairs Officer, Ins. Moses Manford Akakpo, at about 10am on Wednesday, the officer in charge of the Intelligence Unit Chief Supt. Elijah Narh, led a team of officers from the Regional Command Headquarters to begin a spirited 24-hour operation resulting in the arrest of the Ivorian nationals.

The statement said the suspects, including 45 men and 21 women and aged between 19 and 54 years, were recruited from towns such as Tanda, Agnibilekro, Bondougkou, Nianda, Aboisso and Abidjan, all in Cote d’Ivoire to engage in cyber crimes and other suspected illegal activities.

It said, investigations revealed that, none of the arrested persons was in possession of a passport or any form of identification documents which confirmed their illegal entry and residence status in the country.

“Further investigations revealed that, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, one Romio and Akwesi Daniel (Ghanaians) who have been identified as part of the syndicate involved in recruiting these unsuspecting Ivorians under the guise of operating an online business approached a land lady at Anaji Hills, one madam Juliet Quayson”, the statement revealed.

It continued “A receipt retrieved from the suspects showed that, Madam Juliet Quayson agreed to rent out her house at a cost of GH¢24,000.00 for two years”.

It indicated that all the suspects have been repatriated to their home country, with exception of two, Bamba Ladja, 26 and Traore Yssouf, 21, who have been detained to assist in the investigations.

The statement however stressed that the Alliens Registration Regualtion, 1974, L.I. 856 enjoins property owners in Ghana to confirm the immigration status of all would-be foreign tenants before engaging them.

“In the light of this, the Western Regional Command of the Service is encouraging Madam Juliet Quayson, the land lady to avail herself for the ongoing investigations, in her own interest”, it added.

In a related development, on March 19, 2024, the Axim Sector Commander of GIS, DSI Emmanuel Adams, led a similar operation which resulted in the arrest of six Nigerian ladies, operating as commercial sex workers at the Bafana Bafana Beach Resort.

All the six ladies whose age ranged between 19 and 26 years have also been since repatriated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi