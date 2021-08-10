Dubai Sheikh Agrees To A Refund In Sputnik V Vaccine Deal

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has accepted to refund the $2,850,00 paid into his account by the government of Ghana as 50 per cent payment for the supply of 300,000 doses of Sputnick V vaccine for Covid-19.

However, the refund will be minus the amount due for the 20,000 doses already supplied to the country by Sheihk Al Maktoum.

A letter from his private office addressed to Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu stated, “We acknowledge receipt of your letter, Ref No. MOH/OM/LU/7/21 dated 2nd of August 2021, with a formal request to refund the remaining amount of the non-supplied doses from the 50% advance transferred to our accounts.”

It indicated that as per the records, the total amount for 300,000 doses is $ 5,700,000 out of which 50 per cent ($2,850,000) advance payment has been received through Letter of Credit (not withdrawn).

“50% advance received in our accounts $2,850,000 minimum amount for 20,000 doses supplied is $380,000. The Balance amount to be refunded to the government of Ghana is $2,470,000,” the letter stated.

“We, hereby, request to kindly acknowledge and confirm the above-mentioned amounts to be refunded further to which we shall initiate the refund process to your bank account,” it added.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has requested a refund of money paid to Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, for the supply of initial 300,000 doses of Sputnik V Vaccine.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Sheikh Al Maktoum, a Member of the ruling family of Dubai, United Arab Emirates and titled, “Refund To The Government of Ghana the Balance of 300,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine.”

Signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who is at the centre of the deal, the letter acknowledged the termination of the vaccine supply agreement dated March 9, 2021, for the supply of Sputnik V Vaccine, ‘as per your letter No. ADM/LT/GHA/00/21/101 dated 14th July 2021.’

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri