Dumelo Bemoans Political Victimisation

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has called on politicians and their followers to stop stereotyping persons in the creative industry who endorse political parties.

The NDC activist said Ghana is a democratic nation, so everyone, including celebrities, should have the right to declare their political stance.

“I’m not supporting the Convention People’s Party does not mean they should victimise me. At the end of the day, we are all just helping the society,” he said on Cooks & Braggarts, a cooking show hosted by Yvonne Okoro.

The actor revealed he has been threatened many times because of his affiliation with the NDC.

He also bemoaned how polarised Ghana has become because of the ideologies of the various parties.

Mr. Dumelo added, “A the end of the day, I am proud of [NDC] because that is my belief, but don’t insult and victimise me because of that.”

The actor, who has been outspoken over the years about his political affiliations and ambitions, joined the NDC in the campaign leading to the 2016 general elections in the party’s bid to retain power.

Mr. Dumelo, in December 2018, also picked forms to contest in the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency by-election.

However, the Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that Mr. Dumelo did not qualify to contest because he does not vote in the constituency.

Although he withdrew from the NDC primaries for the by-election, the party’s constituency office said it was due to personal reasons to which the actor is yet to comment.

The actor added that even if he is given money to change party sides, he would not do that.

“It’s not about money. People think that NDC gave me a lot of money but everything was based on the fact that I believed in what they were campaigning for,” he reiterated.

He maintained that he would not victimise his colleague actors or actresses who support the NPP or another party.

“Inasmuch as we all have our differences, we want Ghana to progress,” he added.

Mr. Dumelo pointed out that never would he wish to see the governing NPP fail because he belongs to another party.

“They should just do the right thing for Ghana to move forward because if they don’t, Ghanaians will change them again. People should learn to serve the country. That is my whole point,” he stated.

–Adomonline