Juliet Ibrahim Flies With Fans To South Africa

Juliet Ibrahim playing with a penguin during one of her trips

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is organising a get-away trip to South Africa on her birthday.

She has, in that regard, extended an invitation to the public to join her and friends on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and exciting life adventure.

Juliet Ibrahim’s celebrity friends from Ghana and Nigeria will be a part of this fun trip to South Africa, a country celebrated around the world for its amazing tourism centres.

Between February 28 and March 6, 2019, patrons will get to visit historic places in South Africa.

“I am proud to announce a getaway to South Africa for my birthday this year and I want you to join me. I’ve got some exciting and really fun activities planned on this trip with me and my celebrity friends. This is going to be a special trip, South Africa is such a fun place to relax and have a great time with family and friends. We have travel agencies ready to assist you…,” she said in an Instagram post.

The actress is partnering with travel agencies in Ghana and Nigeria for the trip. Among them are Kaya Tours Ghana, Doscar Travel &Tours, Saffron Travels NG, Pacific Tours Ghana, Akenn Travel &Tours, Fidol Trip & Travel Services, Diamonds & Pearls Travels, Apeiron Global, Nje Tours and Zeriah Travel &Tours.

Juliet Ibrahim’s birthday get-away is supported by SA Tourism, West Africa, Sun Times Square, South African Airways Ghana and the City of Tshwane.