Davido Reacts To ‘Sold-Out’ Concerts At 02 Arena

Davido

Popular Nigerian Singer Davido has joined the likes of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Wizkid, as he sold out his show at O2 Arena, London, according to Daily Post Nigeria reports.

With the new feat, Davido becomes the second Nigerian artiste to sell out the O2.

Wizkid was the first Nigerian musician to record a sold-out show in June 2018.

The ‘Fall’ crooner has since stirred reactions online following his new feat, even as some fans compared him to Wizkid.

But, Davido, reacting to comparison on his Twitter, page wrote, “You all can stop arguing now, it is not about who did it first or who did it alone without help.

“We sha don do am Wetin you don do?”

Also in a viral video, Davido credited his inspiration to sell out the O2 Arena from his “brother” Wizkid.

The 20,000 music lovers who attended the concert were thrilled by the eccentric performance of Davido, according to a report by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The show was attended by Edward Enninful, Editor of British Vogue and supermodel Naomi Campbell, who came to support the Nigerian Afropop star.

Prior to what is being described as his remarkable entrance on stage, international music act Tim Westwood and Nigerian DJ ECool entertained the audience with hit songs to keep the energy up. Following that, globally acclaimed actor Idris Elba stepped on stage to announce Davido’s entrance.

As the show wound up, there were few surprise performances, including that of Jamaican superstar Popcaan and Nigerian star Zlatan