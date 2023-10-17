Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba Dumps National Cathedral, Calling For Audit

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Two prominent pastors who are members of the Board of Trustees of the controversial National Cathedral, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, have resigned.

The ministers of God tendered their letter of resignation citing government’s failure to appoint an independent audit firm to conduct a comprehensive examination of all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral project.

In a joint statement issued by the two revered ministers dated Thursday, October 12, 2023, Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Anaba, explained that their decision to resign is a matter of conscience and faith.

According to them, “Also despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit.”

The statement explains “We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral. We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023 with the submission of our Resolution, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of The National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support.”

It will be recalled that on January 23 of this year, the two clergymen called for an immediate suspension of the project and a thorough financial audit.

They clarified that their call was driven by the controversies surrounding the project and believed that a suspension would enable transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

In a memo addressed to the Board of Trustees, they had called for an independent audit of the project’s expenditures.

“The current economic climate in Ghana presents obstacles to the timely construction and completion of the National Cathedral… “.

“We, therefore, resolve that in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognized accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral,” the two clergymen said in a memo.

