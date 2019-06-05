Duraplast Supports Peace Match

Mr. Hemant Nesarikar, GM-Operation

A leading company which specializes in the production of unplasticised Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and High DensityPolyethylene (HDPE) Pipes and Fittings has supported the No-To-Vigilantism Peace match between Accra Zongo and Kumasi Zongo .

Dubbed ‘uniting the youth against political violence in Ghana and Africa as a whole, ’ The Chief Executive Officer for the football for Humanity Mr.Yahaya Alhassan said the game which is scheduled on June 16, 2019 at Wembley Park in Accra, would be an occasion to create the awareness and prevention of political vigilantism which is gradually eating into the fabric of Zongo communities and youth of Ghana.

He expressed his profound appreciation to President Akufo Addo’s letter dated May 31, directing the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to represent him at the peace match due to the president pre-arranged commitment by saying, ‘Thank you Mr.President for your continuous support of the organization’s programs.’ Nesarikar, the General Manager, Operations of Duraplast described Ghana as the land of peace and stability and advised Ghanaians to promote what has enviably made Ghana the beacon of Africa’s democracy.

Mr Alhassan used the opportunity to thank Managing Director Bulk Oil Storage Transportation, Mr. George Mensah Okley for the company’s support of jerseys for the teams .