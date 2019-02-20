DVLA To Deal With Unregistered Gov’t Vehicles

Abdulai Mutawakil

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has indicated that it will soon impound government vehicles without valid roadworthy certificates.

The Upper East Regional Manager of the Authority, Abdulai Mutawakil, gave the hint in an interview in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Region to send a clear message out before the exercise.

According to him, some Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper East Region do not have valid roadworthy certificates and they would have to undertake roadworthy inspection and acquire them.

Abdulai Mutawakil said during the exercise, vehicles under the control of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would not be spared, saying many of them do not have valid roadworthy certificates.

“The Authority has written to the Attorney General’s Department for advice. Once the advice comes and the green light is given, we will start the operation vigorously to impound all vehicles without valid roadworthy certificates. We look forward to start the operation before the end of February.”

Asked if the Authority has the power to impound government vehicles, Mr. Mutawakilu said the Authority is ready and would go all out to ensure that every vehicle that is captured under the law complies and gets valid roadworthy certificate.

“The exercise will also impound vehicles belonging to individuals and so they should also get their vehicles inspected and get their roadworthy certificates. If we have mustered the courage to impound government vehicles you can imagine what would happen to others.”

According to him, the reluctance of individuals and government agencies to renew their vehicle roadworthy certificates is denying government revenue, saying the Authority would do everything possible to mobilize revenue for government.

