Akuapem Chief Warns Akuapem Poloo

Nana Yirenkyi I and Akuapem Poloo

The Apesemakahene of Mampong Akuapem, Nana Yirenkyi I, has warned Akuapem Poloo to desist from using the name ‘Akuapem’ as her brand if she will not refrain from indulging in her ‘nude’ and ‘dirty’ lifestyles.

Nana Yirenkyi I was reacting to Akuapem Poloo’s recent photo shoot, where social media star went almost naked.

According to him, Akuapem Poloo is a disgrace to herself, family, society in which she lives and the nation at large and he (Nana Yirenkyi) would not allow her to drag the ‘Akuapem’ image in the mud.

He said, “Everyone knows how we Akuapems are. We are decent. And for her to call herself Akuapem Poloo to be living such a life is a total disaster and bad for our young ones to emulate. We want people who will be role models for our youth but not those who will go naked in public.”

“This is her last warning,” he said, and threatened to take her to court if she continues to use the name “because we don’t know her to be coming from here. Which part of Akuapem is she from?”

Nana Yirenkyi, however, added that she can choose to do whatever she likes with her life without using the name ‘Akuapem’.