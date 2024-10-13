East Legon Tragedy: Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Son Involved In Fatal Accident

A devastating vehicular accident in East Legon has left two innocent mothers dead and many in shock, as Bishop Salifu Amoako’s younger son was behind the wheel.

The tragic incident occurred over the weekend at approximately noon near the Omama Shop.

According to sources, Bishop Amoako’s son was driving his mother’s car with a friend to purchase items for his elder brother’s 25th birthday celebration, organized by their father.

The event was underway at the time of the accident.

Eyewitness Account

An eyewitness described the horrific scene: “There was a head-on collision between an Acura vehicle and a Jaguar vehicle. The Acura hit a wooden electric pole, causing wires to fall on the car, sparking a fire.”

Fatal Consequences

Two women, trapped in the car, were burnt beyond recognition.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, the victims succumbed to their injuries.

CCTV Footage

CCTV footage obtained by authorities shows Bishop Amoako’s son allegedly driving carelessly, speeding through the streets of East Legon moments before the accident.

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Reaction

Meanwhile, Bishop Amoako, is yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Sources close to the family indicate that he is “devastated” and “praying for the families of the victims.”

Bishop Salifu Amoako has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s pentecostal community, founding several churches and charitable organizations.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, with charges pending against Bishop Amoako’s son.

-BY Daniel Bampoe