NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Mamobi

A routine weekend political campaign walk at Mamobi in Accra turned violent on Sunday, October 13, resulting in two people allegedly being shot and four others injured.

The clash occurred between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to eyewitnesses, the violence began as a dispute over which group would pass through a particular area first.

The situation escalated when a group of motorbike riders from the NDC side confronted NPP supporters, leading to a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical.

The Ghana Police Service swiftly intervened, deploying the Regional Police Command to contain the situation and prevent further violence.

The Director-General of Police Operations, COP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, urged both parties to exercise restraint and called for calm.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Police Hunt for Perpetrators

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that seven of the injured victims have been treated and discharged, while two remain hospitalized.

The police have identified the perpetrators and are conducting an intelligence-led operation to apprehend them.

This incident raises concerns about the escalating tensions between political parties ahead of the general election.

Meanwhile, the police have reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order.

BY Daniel Bampoe