CCTV Footage Reveals East Legon Crash

A devastating vehicular accident in East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has left two women dead and three others critically injured.

CCTV footage has emerged, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic crash.

The video, shared online, captures a speeding vehicle on a main road approaching a junction before colliding with another vehicle.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with emergency services rushing to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

Assistant Division Officer I (ADO) Alex King Nartey from the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that the deceased were occupants of the Acura vehicle.

Background of the Accident

This is not the first time East Legon has witnessed a fatal accident.

In recent years, the area has seen a surge in road crashes, prompting concerns about road safety.

In 2022, the Ghana Road Safety Commission launched an initiative to reduce road crashes in the country.

However, despite efforts to improve road safety, accidents continue to claim lives.

Investigation Underway

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the accident.

Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

-BY Daniel Bampoe