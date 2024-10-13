President Akufo-Addo Hails Okyenhene Over Galamsey Fights

President Akufo-Addo has commended Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for his tireless efforts in combating environmental degradation, particularly galamsey, over the past 25 years.

Speaking at the grand durbar to commemorate Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin’s 25th-anniversary celebration, Akufo-Addo acknowledged the Okyenhene’s leadership in advocating for the preservation of Ghana’s environment.

Osagyefuo Campaign Against Galamsey

Since ascending to the Ofori Panin Stool, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has championed various campaigns against deforestation, irresponsible mining, pollution of water bodies, and activities contributing to ozone layer depletion and global warming.

His dedication has inspired numerous groups and institutions to join the fight against galamsey.

Akufo-Addo’s Praise

“Today, the advocacy you started 25 years ago has become an issue of serious concern to all… You have done well. You have promoted peace and development in Okyeman. The world has seen your dedication and humility towards mankind,” Akufo-Addo said.

Okyenhene’s Response

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin expressed gratitude to his supporters and emphasized the need for decentralization to empower local assemblies.

He criticized the centralized governance system initiated by Kwame Nkrumah, stating it hinders proper accountability and development.

Grand Durbar Celebration

The grand durbar, attended by prominent chiefs, showcased a colorful display of culture from various traditional authorities.

The Okyenhene’s 25th anniversary celebration included tours of the five divisions and interactions with divisional chiefs and subjects.

BY Daniel Bampoe